Cummins India net up 9% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter

Cummins India on Wednesday posted around 9 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.24 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income of the company dropped to Rs 1,129.41 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,408.98 crore in the same period year ago.

For 2019-20, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 705.61 crore from Rs 742.61 crore in 2018-19. Total income was lower at Rs 5,448.94 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 5,932.38 crore in 2018-19.

The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share declared on January 28, 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM, will be paid on September 21, 2020, it added.