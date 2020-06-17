Cummins India net up 9% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.
Cummins India on Wednesday posted around 9 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.24 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period last year.
Total income of the company dropped to Rs 1,129.41 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,408.98 crore in the same period year ago.
For 2019-20, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 705.61 crore from Rs 742.61 crore in 2018-19. Total income was lower at Rs 5,448.94 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 5,932.38 crore in 2018-19.
The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share declared on January 28, 2020.The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM, will be paid on September 21, 2020, it added.
