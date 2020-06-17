App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cummins India net up 9% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cummins India on Wednesday posted around 9 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.24 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.31 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income of the company dropped to Rs 1,129.41 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,408.98 crore in the same period year ago.

Close

For 2019-20, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 705.61 crore from Rs 742.61 crore in 2018-19. Total income was lower at Rs 5,448.94 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 5,932.38 crore in 2018-19.

related news

The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share declared on January 28, 2020.

The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM, will be paid on September 21, 2020, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Cummins India #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,307 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 114 more die; count rises to 1,16,752

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,307 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 114 more die; count rises to 1,16,752

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.