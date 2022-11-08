 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cummins Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.28 crore, up 13.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.12% from Rs. 1,730.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.31 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 221.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.79 crore in September 2022 up 12.32% from Rs. 319.44 crore in September 2021.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.97 in September 2021.

Cummins shares closed at 1,331.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 46.07% over the last 12 months.

Cummins India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,928.85 1,666.11 1,692.37
Other Operating Income 28.43 29.81 37.86
Total Income From Operations 1,957.28 1,695.92 1,730.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,154.40 1,060.59 954.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 183.30 186.33 151.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.54 -83.83 47.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.86 156.10 161.78
Depreciation 35.64 34.06 34.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.45 162.01 156.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.17 180.66 225.42
Other Income 68.98 66.87 60.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.15 247.53 285.43
Interest 4.71 2.03 2.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 318.44 245.50 282.96
Exceptional Items -- -14.30 --
P/L Before Tax 318.44 231.20 282.96
Tax 83.75 65.00 72.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.69 166.20 210.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.69 166.20 210.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 32.62 31.93 10.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 267.31 198.13 221.03
Equity Share Capital 55.44 55.44 55.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.64 7.15 7.97
Diluted EPS 9.64 7.15 7.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.64 7.15 7.59
Diluted EPS 9.64 7.15 7.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
