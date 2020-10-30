Cummins Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,169.99 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,169.99 crore in September 2020 down 11.43% from Rs. 1,320.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.16 crore in September 2020 down 5.34% from Rs. 182.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.58 crore in September 2020 up 3.86% from Rs. 218.16 crore in September 2019.

Cummins EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.60 in September 2019.

Cummins shares closed at 441.65 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and -18.33% over the last 12 months.