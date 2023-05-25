Cummins Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,933.85 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,933.85 crore in March 2023 up 28.74% from Rs. 1,502.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.91 crore in March 2023 up 61.33% from Rs. 216.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.56 crore in March 2023 up 51.62% from Rs. 275.40 crore in March 2022.
Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 12.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.80 in March 2022.
|Cummins shares closed at 1,595.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.
|Cummins India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,897.45
|2,185.04
|1,477.27
|Other Operating Income
|36.40
|--
|24.85
|Total Income From Operations
|1,933.85
|2,185.04
|1,502.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,181.33
|1,171.66
|932.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|210.81
|200.79
|138.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-100.28
|66.96
|-54.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|161.05
|165.87
|147.46
|Depreciation
|37.61
|34.73
|35.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|150.83
|166.66
|130.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|292.50
|378.37
|173.07
|Other Income
|87.45
|84.85
|67.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|379.95
|463.22
|240.31
|Interest
|6.66
|2.84
|4.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|373.29
|460.38
|235.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|373.29
|460.38
|235.36
|Tax
|95.49
|118.90
|55.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|277.80
|341.48
|180.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|277.80
|341.48
|180.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|71.11
|72.32
|36.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|348.91
|413.80
|216.27
|Equity Share Capital
|55.44
|55.44
|55.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.59
|14.93
|7.80
|Diluted EPS
|12.59
|14.93
|7.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.59
|14.93
|7.80
|Diluted EPS
|12.59
|14.93
|7.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited