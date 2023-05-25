Cummins Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,933.85 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,897.45 2,185.04 1,477.27 Other Operating Income 36.40 -- 24.85 Total Income From Operations 1,933.85 2,185.04 1,502.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,181.33 1,171.66 932.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 210.81 200.79 138.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.28 66.96 -54.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 161.05 165.87 147.46 Depreciation 37.61 34.73 35.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 150.83 166.66 130.92 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.50 378.37 173.07 Other Income 87.45 84.85 67.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 379.95 463.22 240.31 Interest 6.66 2.84 4.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 373.29 460.38 235.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 373.29 460.38 235.36 Tax 95.49 118.90 55.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 277.80 341.48 180.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 277.80 341.48 180.12 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 71.11 72.32 36.15 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 348.91 413.80 216.27 Equity Share Capital 55.44 55.44 55.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.59 14.93 7.80 Diluted EPS 12.59 14.93 7.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.59 14.93 7.80 Diluted EPS 12.59 14.93 7.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited