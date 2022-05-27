Cummins Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,502.12 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,502.12 crore in March 2022 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,256.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.27 crore in March 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 168.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.40 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 227.94 crore in March 2021.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.08 in March 2021.

Cummins shares closed at 1,028.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 28.11% over the last 12 months.