Cummins Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,256.25 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,256.25 crore in March 2021 up 18.24% from Rs. 1,062.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.56 crore in March 2021 down 0.99% from Rs. 170.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.94 crore in March 2021 up 69.5% from Rs. 134.48 crore in March 2020.

Cummins EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.14 in March 2020.

Cummins shares closed at 802.65 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 135.55% over the last 12 months.