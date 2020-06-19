Cummins Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.46 crore, down 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.46 crore in March 2020 down 21.26% from Rs. 1,349.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.24 crore in March 2020 up 8.91% from Rs. 156.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.48 crore in March 2020 down 42.54% from Rs. 234.04 crore in March 2019.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2019.

Cummins shares closed at 369.65 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.14% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.