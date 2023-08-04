English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cummins Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,218.25 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,218.25 crore in June 2023 up 30.8% from Rs. 1,695.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.72 crore in June 2023 up 78.53% from Rs. 198.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 431.43 crore in June 2023 up 53.21% from Rs. 281.59 crore in June 2022.

    Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 12.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.15 in June 2022.

    Cummins shares closed at 1,881.05 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.13% returns over the last 6 months and 59.27% over the last 12 months.

    Cummins India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,184.691,897.451,666.11
    Other Operating Income33.5636.4029.81
    Total Income From Operations2,218.251,933.851,695.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,244.431,181.331,060.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods298.02210.81186.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.48-100.28-83.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost193.65161.05156.10
    Depreciation36.2537.6134.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.18150.83162.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.20292.50180.66
    Other Income88.9887.4566.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax395.18379.95247.53
    Interest7.836.662.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax387.35373.29245.50
    Exceptional Items-----14.30
    P/L Before Tax387.35373.29231.20
    Tax99.1995.4965.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities288.16277.80166.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period288.16277.80166.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates65.5671.1131.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates353.72348.91198.13
    Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7612.597.15
    Diluted EPS12.7612.597.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7612.597.15
    Diluted EPS12.7612.597.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cummins #Cummins India #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!