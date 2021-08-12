Cummins Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.91 crore, up 137.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.91 crore in June 2021 up 137.64% from Rs. 502.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.94 crore in June 2021 up 365.75% from Rs. 53.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.83 crore in June 2021 up 105.63% from Rs. 98.64 crore in June 2020.

Cummins EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2020.

Cummins shares closed at 944.75 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.10% returns over the last 6 months and 123.79% over the last 12 months.