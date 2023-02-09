Cummins Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 1,743.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.80 crore in December 2022 up 65.85% from Rs. 249.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 497.95 crore in December 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 333.58 crore in December 2021.