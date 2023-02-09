 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cummins Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 1,743.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.80 crore in December 2022 up 65.85% from Rs. 249.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 497.95 crore in December 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 333.58 crore in December 2021.

Cummins India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,185.04 1,928.85 1,709.62
Other Operating Income -- 28.43 34.04
Total Income From Operations 2,185.04 1,957.28 1,743.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,171.66 1,154.40 946.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 200.79 183.30 155.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 66.96 -9.54 55.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.87 165.86 165.72
Depreciation 34.73 35.64 35.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.66 173.45 148.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 378.37 254.17 237.28
Other Income 84.85 68.98 61.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 463.22 323.15 298.31
Interest 2.84 4.71 2.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 460.38 318.44 295.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 460.38 318.44 295.46
Tax 118.90 83.75 78.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 341.48 234.69 216.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 341.48 234.69 216.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 72.32 32.62 32.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 413.80 267.31 249.50
Equity Share Capital 55.44 55.44 55.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.93 9.64 9.00
Diluted EPS 14.93 9.64 9.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.93 9.64 9.00
Diluted EPS 14.93 9.64 9.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
