    Cummins Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cummins India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,185.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 1,743.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.80 crore in December 2022 up 65.85% from Rs. 249.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 497.95 crore in December 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 333.58 crore in December 2021.

    Cummins India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,185.041,928.851,709.62
    Other Operating Income--28.4334.04
    Total Income From Operations2,185.041,957.281,743.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,171.661,154.40946.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods200.79183.30155.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.96-9.5455.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost165.87165.86165.72
    Depreciation34.7335.6435.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.66173.45148.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.37254.17237.28
    Other Income84.8568.9861.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.22323.15298.31
    Interest2.844.712.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax460.38318.44295.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax460.38318.44295.46
    Tax118.9083.7578.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities341.48234.69216.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period341.48234.69216.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates72.3232.6232.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates413.80267.31249.50
    Equity Share Capital55.4455.4455.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.939.649.00
    Diluted EPS14.939.649.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.939.649.00
    Diluted EPS14.939.649.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited