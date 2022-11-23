Cubical Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 89.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 89.9% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 60.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 64.52% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.81 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -5.24% over the last 12 months.