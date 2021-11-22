Cubical Fin Ser Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 361.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in September 2021 up 361.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 326.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.93 on November 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.48% over the last 12 months.