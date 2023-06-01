Cubical Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 65.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 65.5% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 216.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 188.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.64 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -23.00% over the last 12 months.