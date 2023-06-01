English
    Cubical Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 65.5% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 65.5% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 216.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 188.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.64 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -23.00% over the last 12 months.

    Cubical Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.300.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.300.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.40--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-0.23-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.030.27
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.030.27
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.240.030.27
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax-0.240.030.27
    Tax0.030.030.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.010.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.010.23
    Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.000.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04--0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.000.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04--0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm