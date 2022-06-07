Cubical Fin Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 22.34% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 384.98% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 550% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.18 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 65.15% over the last 12 months.