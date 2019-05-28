Cubical Fin Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2019 up 23.77% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 73.61% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.05 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)