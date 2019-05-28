Cubical Fin Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2019 up 23.77% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 73.61% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.
Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.05 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Cubical Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|2.69
|0.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|2.69
|0.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.32
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.02
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|0.30
|-0.15
|Other Income
|-0.55
|0.20
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.50
|-0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.50
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.50
|-0.23
|Tax
|0.03
|0.13
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.37
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.53
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.37
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
