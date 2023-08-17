Cubical Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 36.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 36.95% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 514.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 610% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.41 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.