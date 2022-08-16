 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cubical Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 148.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.06 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.39% returns over the last 6 months and 79.13% over the last 12 months.

Cubical Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 0.21 0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.21 0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 -0.15 -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.05 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.27 0.25
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.27 0.25
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 0.27 0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 0.27 0.25
Tax 0.02 0.03 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.23 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.23 0.24
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:06 pm
