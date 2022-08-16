Cubical Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 148.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.06 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.39% returns over the last 6 months and 79.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cubical Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.21
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.21
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|-0.15
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.05
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.27
|0.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.27
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.27
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.27
|0.25
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.23
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.23
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited