Cubical Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 148.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.06 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.39% returns over the last 6 months and 79.13% over the last 12 months.