Cubical Fin Ser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 10.2% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 255.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 1.08 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.