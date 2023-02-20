Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 53.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 53.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 118.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.