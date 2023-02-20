 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 53.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 53.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 118.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Cubical Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.15 0.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.15 0.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -0.05 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.11 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.11 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.11 -0.01
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.11 -0.01
Tax 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.09 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.09 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited