Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 56.18% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 56.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 121.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.
Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 3.38 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 199.12% returns over the last 6 months and 19.43% over the last 12 months.
|Cubical Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|1.53
|0.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|1.53
|0.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.98
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-0.88
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.31
|0.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.31
|0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.31
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.31
|0.18
|Tax
|0.02
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.24
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.24
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited