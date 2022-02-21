Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 56.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 56.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 121.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 3.38 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 199.12% returns over the last 6 months and 19.43% over the last 12 months.