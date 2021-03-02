Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 36.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.53 on March 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 175.00% returns over the last 6 months