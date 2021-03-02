English
Cubical Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

March 02, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubical Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 36.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Cubical Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Close

Cubical Fin Ser shares closed at 2.53 on March 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 175.00% returns over the last 6 months

Cubical Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.450.330.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.450.330.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.210.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.09-0.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.120.100.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.070.18
Other Income0.000.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.070.18
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.070.18
Exceptional Items--0.00--
P/L Before Tax0.180.070.18
Tax0.020.020.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.060.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.060.13
Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.010.02
Diluted EPS0.020.010.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.010.02
Diluted EPS0.020.010.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cubical Fin Ser #Cubical Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:00 am

