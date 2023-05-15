Cubex Tubings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.15 crore, up 42.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.15 crore in March 2023 up 42.28% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 9.5% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2023 up 45.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 41.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.46% returns over the last 6 months and 85.14% over the last 12 months.