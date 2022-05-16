Cubex Tubings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore, up 105.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore in March 2022 up 105.1% from Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 down 10.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 24.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -20.39% over the last 12 months.