Cubex Tubings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore, down 35.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore in March 2020 down 35.61% from Rs. 19.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 62.07% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 up 32.14% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2019.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 11.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.