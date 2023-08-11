Cubex Tubings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.07 crore, up 50.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.07 crore in June 2023 up 50.39% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 56.42% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 up 53.77% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 38.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.32% returns over the last 6 months and 55.42% over the last 12 months.