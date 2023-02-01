Cubex Tubings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.67 crore, up 60.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.67 crore in December 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 32.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.