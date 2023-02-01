English
    Cubex Tubings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.67 crore, up 60.52% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cubex Tubings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.67 crore in December 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 32.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

    Cubex Tubings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.6745.9432.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.6745.9432.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.4240.0930.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.331.18-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.320.31
    Depreciation0.340.340.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.373.512.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.490.02
    Other Income0.350.440.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.930.60
    Interest0.270.200.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.940.730.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.940.730.44
    Tax0.350.370.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.580.360.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.580.360.38
    Equity Share Capital14.3214.3214.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.250.26
    Diluted EPS0.410.250.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.250.26
    Diluted EPS0.410.250.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited