Cubex Tubings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.81 crore, up 65.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.81 crore in December 2021 up 65.24% from Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 142.22% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021 up 51.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 31.35 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 94.12% over the last 12 months.