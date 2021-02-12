Cubex Tubings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in December 2020 up 0.4% from Rs. 19.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 584.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 up 12.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Cubex Tubings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Cubex Tubings shares closed at 16.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.