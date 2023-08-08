English
    CSL Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.29 crore, up 40.89% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 35.29 crore in June 2023 up 40.89% from Rs. 25.05 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.96 crore in June 2023 up 44.57% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2022.
    CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.13 in June 2022.CSL Fin shares closed at 340.55 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.81% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.
    CSL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.2933.5925.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.2933.5925.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.273.43
    Depreciation0.310.300.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.091.150.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.772.281.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4525.6019.09
    Other Income0.200.150.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6525.7519.14
    Interest9.469.334.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1916.4214.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.1916.4214.20
    Tax4.944.523.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2511.9010.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2511.9010.64
    Equity Share Capital20.3520.2420.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.395.755.13
    Diluted EPS6.355.595.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.395.755.13
    Diluted EPS6.355.595.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

