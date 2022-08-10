 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CSL Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, up 61.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in June 2022 up 61.33% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2022 up 75.98% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2021.

CSL Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in June 2021.

CSL Fin shares closed at 298.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)

CSL Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.05 23.04 15.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.05 23.04 15.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.43 2.79 1.94
Depreciation 0.20 0.19 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.73 0.65 1.84
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.60 1.40 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.09 18.01 10.78
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.14 18.06 10.85
Interest 4.94 4.03 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.20 14.03 9.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.20 14.03 9.25
Tax 3.56 3.35 2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.64 10.67 7.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.64 10.67 7.01
Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.30 6.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 5.69 11.47
Diluted EPS 5.07 5.66 11.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 5.69 11.47
Diluted EPS 5.07 5.66 11.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
