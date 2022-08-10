CSL Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, up 61.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in June 2022 up 61.33% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2022 up 75.98% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2021.

CSL Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in June 2021.

CSL Fin shares closed at 298.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)