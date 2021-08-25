CSL Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore in June 2021 up 5.25% from Rs. 14.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2021 down 0.22% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2020.

CSL Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.51 in June 2020.

CSL Fin shares closed at 114.65 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.60% returns over the last 6 months and 94.88% over the last 12 months.