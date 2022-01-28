CSL Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, up 27.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in December 2021 up 27.39% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2021 up 78.2% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.66 crore in December 2021 up 35.74% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2020.

CSL Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.98 in December 2020.

CSL Fin shares closed at 188.30 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.07% returns over the last 6 months and 101.78% over the last 12 months.