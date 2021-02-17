CSL Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in December 2020 down 4.21% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2020 down 29.25% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2020 down 9.77% from Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2019.

CSL Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.14 in December 2019.

CSL Fin shares closed at 258.50 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.87% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.