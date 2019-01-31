CSL Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore, up 46.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore in December 2018 up 46.22% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2018 up 29.8% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2018 up 49.23% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2017.

CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2017.

CSL Fin shares closed at 322.95 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.84% returns over the last 6 months and -49.57% over the last 12 months.