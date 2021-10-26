CSB Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 278.38 crore, up 21.43% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 278.38 crore in September 2021 up 21.43% from Rs. 229.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.57 crore in September 2021 up 72.09% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 149.38 crore in September 2021 down 13.56% from Rs. 172.81 crore in September 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.97 in September 2020.

CSB Bank shares closed at 306.20 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)