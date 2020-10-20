CSB Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 229.25 crore, up 55.89% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 229.25 crore in September 2020 up 55.89% from Rs. 147.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2020 up 178.61% from Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 172.81 crore in September 2020 up 172.31% from Rs. 63.46 crore in September 2019.

CSB Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.80 in September 2019.

CSB Bank shares closed at 234.85 on October 19, 2020 (NSE)