172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|csb-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-229-25-crore-up-55-89-y-o-y-5985781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSB Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 229.25 crore, up 55.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 229.25 crore in September 2020 up 55.89% from Rs. 147.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2020 up 178.61% from Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 172.81 crore in September 2020 up 172.31% from Rs. 63.46 crore in September 2019.

CSB Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.80 in September 2019.

CSB Bank shares closed at 234.85 on October 19, 2020 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills328.83304.55288.59
(b) Income on Investment134.10108.4379.54
(c) Int. on balances With RBI0.209.628.75
(d) Others6.83----
Other Income97.5974.2854.19
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended240.71237.34229.82
Employees Cost103.7686.0391.60
Other Expenses50.2744.4246.19
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies172.81129.0963.46
Provisions And Contingencies80.7257.5324.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax92.0971.5638.89
Tax23.1918.0014.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.9053.5624.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.9053.5624.73
Equity Share Capital173.51173.51172.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,638.82
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.973.086.80
Diluted EPS3.973.086.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.973.086.80
Diluted EPS3.973.086.80
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA387.42401.03326.20
ii) Net NPA163.52195.24221.51
i) % of Gross NPA3.043.512.86
ii) % of Net NPA1.301.741.96
Return on Assets %1.221.030.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.