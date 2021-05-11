MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CSB Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 275.71 crore, up 75% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 275.71 crore in March 2021 up 75% from Rs. 157.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2021 up 171.87% from Rs. 59.68 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 128.96 crore in March 2021 up 20.53% from Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2020.

Close

CSB Bank shares closed at 272.20 on May 10, 2021 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills382.76359.82296.28
(b) Income on Investment104.74112.0379.12
(c) Int. on balances With RBI2.831.2713.53
(d) Others6.809.50--
Other Income112.32116.6286.57
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended221.42231.44231.38
Employees Cost178.64127.8078.95
Other Expenses80.4357.6458.18
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies128.96182.36106.99
Provisions And Contingencies70.95111.4784.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.0170.8922.67
Tax15.1217.8482.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.8953.05-59.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.8953.05-59.68
Equity Share Capital173.54173.51173.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,630.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.473.06-3.44
Diluted EPS2.473.06-3.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.473.06-3.44
Diluted EPS2.473.06-3.44
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA393.49234.89409.43
ii) Net NPA168.8189.52216.94
i) % of Gross NPA0.031.773.54
ii) % of Net NPA0.010.681.91
Return on Assets %0.010.96-1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.