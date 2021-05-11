CSB Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 275.71 crore, up 75% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 275.71 crore in March 2021 up 75% from Rs. 157.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2021 up 171.87% from Rs. 59.68 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 128.96 crore in March 2021 up 20.53% from Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2020.

CSB Bank shares closed at 272.20 on May 10, 2021 (NSE)