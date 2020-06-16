CSB Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 157.55 crore, up 30.75% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 157.55 crore in March 2020 up 30.75% from Rs. 120.4945 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.68 crore in March 2020 up 60.38% from Rs. 150.64 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2020 up 380.74% from Rs. 38.11 crore in March 2019.

CSB Bank shares closed at 141.35 on June 15, 2020 (NSE)