CSB Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 267.75 crore, up 44.53% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 267.75 crore in June 2021 up 44.53% from Rs. 185.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in June 2021 up 13.89% from Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 179.78 crore in June 2021 up 39.27% from Rs. 129.09 crore in June 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2020.

CSB Bank shares closed at 336.90 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills376.71382.76304.55
(b) Income on Investment102.35104.74108.43
(c) Int. on balances With RBI10.232.839.62
(d) Others5.966.80--
Other Income76.28112.3274.28
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended227.50221.42237.34
Employees Cost97.21178.6486.03
Other Expenses67.0480.4344.42
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies179.78128.96129.09
Provisions And Contingencies98.2670.9557.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax81.5258.0171.56
Tax20.5215.1218.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.0042.8953.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.0042.8953.56
Equity Share Capital173.54173.54173.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.522.473.08
Diluted EPS3.522.473.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.522.473.08
Diluted EPS3.522.473.08
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA686.39393.49401.03
ii) Net NPA443.75168.81195.24
i) % of Gross NPA4.882.683.51
ii) % of Net NPA3.211.171.74
Return on Assets %1.030.771.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:03 pm

