CSB Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 267.75 crore, up 44.53% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 267.75 crore in June 2021 up 44.53% from Rs. 185.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in June 2021 up 13.89% from Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 179.78 crore in June 2021 up 39.27% from Rs. 129.09 crore in June 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2020.

CSB Bank shares closed at 336.90 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)