you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CSB Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 303.34 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 303.34 crore in December 2021 up 20.77% from Rs. 251.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.25 crore in December 2021 up 179.45% from Rs. 53.05 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 147.55 crore in December 2021 down 19.09% from Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 8.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2020.

Close

CSB Bank shares closed at 242.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills418.06390.27359.82
(b) Income on Investment92.4986.84112.03
(c) Int. on balances With RBI2.654.401.27
(d) Others14.4514.349.50
Other Income52.1659.79116.62
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended224.31217.47231.44
Employees Cost122.09119.16127.80
Other Expenses85.8669.6357.64
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies147.55149.38182.36
Provisions And Contingencies-50.56-9.07111.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax198.11158.4570.89
Tax49.8639.8817.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.25118.5753.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.25118.5753.05
Equity Share Capital173.54173.54173.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.556.833.06
Diluted EPS8.556.833.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.556.833.06
Diluted EPS8.556.833.06
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA388.95586.83234.89
ii) Net NPA199.74370.0689.52
i) % of Gross NPA2.620.041.77
ii) % of Net NPA1.360.030.68
Return on Assets %2.400.020.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

