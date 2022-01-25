CSB Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 303.34 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 303.34 crore in December 2021 up 20.77% from Rs. 251.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.25 crore in December 2021 up 179.45% from Rs. 53.05 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 147.55 crore in December 2021 down 19.09% from Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2020.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 8.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2020.

CSB Bank shares closed at 242.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)