CSB Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 251.18 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 251.18 crore in December 2020 up 61.81% from Rs. 155.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.05 crore in December 2020 up 88.52% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2020 up 160.48% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2019.

CSB Bank shares closed at 226.40 on January 20, 2021 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills359.82328.83302.71
(b) Income on Investment112.03134.1077.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1.270.208.62
(d) Others9.506.83--
Other Income116.6297.5950.62
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended231.44240.71233.44
Employees Cost127.80103.7684.18
Other Expenses57.6450.2751.66
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies182.36172.8170.01
Provisions And Contingencies111.4780.7227.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax70.8992.0942.40
Tax17.8423.1914.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0568.9028.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0568.9028.14
Equity Share Capital173.51173.51173.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,690.09
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.063.971.63
Diluted EPS3.063.971.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.063.971.63
Diluted EPS3.063.971.63
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA234.89387.42352.63
ii) Net NPA89.52163.52213.74
i) % of Gross NPA1.773.043.22
ii) % of Net NPA0.681.301.98
Return on Assets %0.961.220.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

