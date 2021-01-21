CSB Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 251.18 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 251.18 crore in December 2020 up 61.81% from Rs. 155.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.05 crore in December 2020 up 88.52% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2020 up 160.48% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2019.

CSB Bank shares closed at 226.40 on January 20, 2021 (NSE)