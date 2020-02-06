CSB Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 155.23 crore, up 31.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 155.23 crore in December 2019 up 31.18% from Rs. 118.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2019 up 3754.79% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019 up 62.78% from Rs. 43.01 crore in December 2018.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2018.

CSB Bank shares closed at 190.20 on February 05, 2020 (NSE)