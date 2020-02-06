App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:50 AM IST

CSB Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 155.23 crore, up 31.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSB Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 155.23 crore in December 2019 up 31.18% from Rs. 118.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2019 up 3754.79% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019 up 62.78% from Rs. 43.01 crore in December 2018.

CSB Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2018.

CSB Bank shares closed at 190.20 on February 05, 2020 (NSE)

CSB Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills302.71288.59249.73
(b) Income on Investment77.3479.5497.75
(c) Int. on balances With RBI8.628.757.02
(d) Others------
Other Income50.6254.1951.27
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended233.44229.82236.17
Employees Cost84.1891.6083.05
Other Expenses51.6646.1943.54
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies70.0163.4643.01
Provisions And Contingencies27.6124.5741.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.4038.891.60
Tax14.2614.160.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.1424.730.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.1424.730.73
Equity Share Capital173.51172.2885.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,690.091,638.82685.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.636.800.09
Diluted EPS1.636.800.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.636.800.09
Diluted EPS1.636.800.09
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA352.63326.20780.03
ii) Net NPA213.74221.51365.47
i) % of Gross NPA3.222.867.52
ii) % of Net NPA1.981.963.67
Return on Assets %0.600.530.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #CSB Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

