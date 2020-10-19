172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|csb-bank-q2-profit-jumps-nearly-3-fold-slippages-fall-significantly-5982581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSB Bank Q2 profit jumps nearly 3-fold, slippages fall significantly

At Rs 3.7 crore, slippages in the September quarter declined sharply compared to Rs 5.5 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 60.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kerala-headquartered private sector lender CSB Bank, formerly Catholic Syrian Bank, has reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter 2020, with profit rising nearly three-fold YoY despite higher provisions.

The bank's profit for the quarter stood at Rs 68.9 crore, increasing 178.9 percent compared to Rs 24.7 crore in the year-ago period driven by net interest income (NII), non-interest income and PPoP.

NII grew by 56 percent to Rs 229.25 crore YoY, with net interest margin (NIM) expansion of 81 bps YoY at 4.5 percent.

Close

"The improvements in quarterly ratios that supported higher NIM in Q2FY21 vis a vis Q2FY20 are yield on advances which increased from 10.33 percent to 10.94 percent, cost of deposits fell from 5.91 percent to 5.18 percent and the yield on investments rose from 6.52 percent to 6.74 percent YoY," CSB Bank said in its BSE filing.

related news

Advances (net) in Q2FY21 grew YoY at 11 percent, with gold-loan growth at 47 percent YoY, while total deposits grew by 13 percent YoY.

"Now we are well entrenched on the growth track and have recorded a growth of over 10 percent in both deposit and advances. We could post improvement in all key metrics: NIM, Cost Income Ratio, RoA, RoE, Gross NPA, Net NPA, PCR, CRAR. We have now set our own benchmarks to be exceeded next quarter," C VR Rajendran, Managing Director & CEO said.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 47 bps sequentially to 3.04 percent, while net NPA fell 44 bps QoQ to 1.30 percent in the September quarter.

Slippages at Rs 3.7 crore in Q2FY21 declined sharply compared to Rs 5.5 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 60.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies increased significantly to Rs 80.72 crore in the quarter, up 40.3 percent QoQ and 228.5 percent YoY.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 84.24 percent as of September 2020 from 81.7 percent in the June quarter.

Non-interest income in Q2FY21 shot up 80 percent to Rs 97.6 crore in the second quarter, with the backing of increased treasury profits, processing fee and PSLC income, the bank said, adding operating profit surged 172.6 percent YoY to Rs 172.8 crore in Q2FY21.

CSB Bank shares were trading at Rs 233.85 on the BSE, up 1.39 percent.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #CSB Bank #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.