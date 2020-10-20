Crown Tours Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 61.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in September 2020 down 61.49% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Crown Tours EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2019.

Crown Tours shares closed at 18.95 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.