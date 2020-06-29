Crown Tours Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Tours are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2020 down 42.52% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 872.09% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
Crown Tours shares closed at 17.35 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.
|Crown Tours
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.42
|2.00
|2.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.42
|2.00
|2.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|0.97
|1.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|-0.07
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.77
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.22
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.31
|0.07
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.29
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|-1.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.29
|0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|0.17
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|0.17
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|0.53
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|0.53
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|0.53
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|0.53
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am