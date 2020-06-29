Crown Tours Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2020 down 42.52% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 872.09% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Crown Tours shares closed at 17.35 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.