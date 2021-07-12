Crown Tours Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 13175% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 13175% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 40.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Crown Tours shares closed at 24.05 on July 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.94% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.